AHSTW boys golf fell to IKM-Manning 213-253 on Friday at home.

IKM-Manning's Max Nielsen was the medalist with a score of 41 and his teammate Josh Walker was the runner-up with a 52.

Nate Jorgensen led the Vikings with a 53, Tyson Osbahr shot a 59, Aiden Akers totaled a 67, Wyatt Evans tallied a 74 and Logan Heller finished with a 74.

AHSTW is in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday at Riverside.