Tri-Center's Jaxon Johnson placed first during a golf meet at Riverside on Monday, shooting a 42. His teammate Cade Carmen placed second with a score of 44.

Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg and Avery Reed both shot a 47.

"We played a little short handed and a number of guys stepped up and played well," Tri-Center head coach Brad Huseman said. "We finally got a nice night to play."

Tri-Center is in action next at 4 p.m. on Friday at home against Audubon.