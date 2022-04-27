 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS GOLF WRAP

BOYS GOLF: Konz leads Cards over Vikings, boys golf wrap up

  • 0
Golf graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Treynor sophomore Ethan Konz led the Cardinals to a win over AHSTW on the road on Tuesday, shooting a 35 to finish as the medalist. Treynor defeated AHSTW 180-252.

AHSTW sophomore Nate Jorgensen finished as runner-up with a 45. 

Treynor senior Ryan Konz carded a 48, senior Ryan McIntyre totaled a 48, senior Gabe Travis finished with a 48, sophomore Aaron Ehmke shot a 49 and sophomore Alex Mass totaled a 49. 

AHSTW sophomore Logan Heller shot a 63, freshman Aiden Akers finished with a 71, freshman Tyson Osbahr totaled a 73, sophomore Wyatt Evans shot a 78 and freshman Zeb Hall tallied a 78. 

Glenwood wins tri

Glenwood boys golf had all of its golfers shoot a 44 or better and all four of its scoring golfers shoot a 42 or better in a triangular at Shenandoah on Tuesday to defeat Tabor Fremont-Mills and Shenandoah. 

People are also reading…

Glenwood shot a 164 as a team, Fremont-Mills shot a 170 and Shenandoah totaled a 208. 

Glenwood junior Braden Sneed shot a 40 to finish runner-up, junior Gavin Schau totaled a 41, senior Tye Nebel tallied a 41, senior Jacob Mitchell carded a 42, senior Tommy Johnson finished with a 42 and senior Brady Aistrope finished with a 44. 

Fremont-Mills' Jake Malcom was the medalist with a 38. 

 Eagles fall to Tigers

Underwood fell to Griswold 208-220 on the road on Tuesday. 

Junior Walter Ausdemore led the Eagles with a 51, sophomore Danny Stein shot a 54, junior Wyatt Buckholdt carded a 55, sophomore Will Tiarks tallied a 60, senior Kaiden Rodenburg finished with a 62 and sophomore Owen Larsen finished with a 62. 

Griswold's Kamron Brownlee was the medalist with a score of 46 and his teammate Caleb Oakleaf tallied a 48 to finish as runner-up. 

Way leads the way for Tri-Center

Tri-Center senior Grant Way shot a 39 at home on Tuesday to lead the Trojans to a 181-185 victory over Audubon. Way's score earned him the medalist position. 

Tri-Center senior Brecken Freeberg shot a 45, senior Alex Corrin finished with a 47, senior Cade Carman collected a 50, freshman Brant Freeberg finished with a 50 and senior Jaxon Johnson totaled a 54. 

Audubon's Edward Miller finished as runner-up with a score of 44. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GIRLS SOCCER: Ring nets hat trick

GIRLS SOCCER: Ring nets hat trick

Class 1A No. 13 Tri-Center earned a 4-1 win over No. 14 St. Albert on Monday in Council Bluffs after senior Marissa Ring netted a hat trick.

Area athletes qualify for state

Ten athletes and 13 relays from the Nonpareil area qualified for the Drake Relays which will take place on Thursday through Sunday in Des Moin…

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert