BOYS GOLF: Konz leads Cards over Vikings, boys golf wrap up

Treynor sophomore Ethan Konz led the Cardinals to a win over AHSTW on the road on Tuesday, shooting a 35 to finish as the medalist. Treynor defeated AHSTW 180-252.

AHSTW sophomore Nate Jorgensen finished as runner-up with a 45.

Treynor senior Ryan Konz carded a 48, senior Ryan McIntyre totaled a 48, senior Gabe Travis finished with a 48, sophomore Aaron Ehmke shot a 49 and sophomore Alex Mass totaled a 49.

AHSTW sophomore Logan Heller shot a 63, freshman Aiden Akers finished with a 71, freshman Tyson Osbahr totaled a 73, sophomore Wyatt Evans shot a 78 and freshman Zeb Hall tallied a 78.

Glenwood wins tri

Glenwood boys golf had all of its golfers shoot a 44 or better and all four of its scoring golfers shoot a 42 or better in a triangular at Shenandoah on Tuesday to defeat Tabor Fremont-Mills and Shenandoah.

Glenwood shot a 164 as a team, Fremont-Mills shot a 170 and Shenandoah totaled a 208.

Glenwood junior Braden Sneed shot a 40 to finish runner-up, junior Gavin Schau totaled a 41, senior Tye Nebel tallied a 41, senior Jacob Mitchell carded a 42, senior Tommy Johnson finished with a 42 and senior Brady Aistrope finished with a 44.

Fremont-Mills' Jake Malcom was the medalist with a 38.

Eagles fall to Tigers

Underwood fell to Griswold 208-220 on the road on Tuesday.

Junior Walter Ausdemore led the Eagles with a 51, sophomore Danny Stein shot a 54, junior Wyatt Buckholdt carded a 55, sophomore Will Tiarks tallied a 60, senior Kaiden Rodenburg finished with a 62 and sophomore Owen Larsen finished with a 62.

Griswold's Kamron Brownlee was the medalist with a score of 46 and his teammate Caleb Oakleaf tallied a 48 to finish as runner-up.

Way leads the way for Tri-Center

Tri-Center senior Grant Way shot a 39 at home on Tuesday to lead the Trojans to a 181-185 victory over Audubon. Way's score earned him the medalist position.

Tri-Center senior Brecken Freeberg shot a 45, senior Alex Corrin finished with a 47, senior Cade Carman collected a 50, freshman Brant Freeberg finished with a 50 and senior Jaxon Johnson totaled a 54.

Audubon's Edward Miller finished as runner-up with a score of 44.