BOYS GOLF: Konz leads Treynor to WIC title

Treynor sophomore Ethan Konz dominated the field at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Nishna Hills Golf Club in Atlantic on Wednesday. Konz shot a 70 on the day, seven strokes better than IKM-Manning's Max Nielsen, who finished runner-up.

His performance led the Cardinals to a team title after Treynor shot a 309 as a team.

Audubon placed second as a team with a score of 351, Tri-Center came in third with a 357, Missouri Valley placed fourth with a 364, Underwood earned fifth with a 369, IKM-Manning took seventh with a 381 and AHSTW earned eighth with a 513.

Treynor senior Ryan McIntyre placed third individually with a score of 78, senior Ryan Konz placed fourth by carding an 80, sophomore Alex Mass shot an 81 for fifth, senior Gabe Travis tallied an 82 for seventh and sophomore Aaron Ehmke scored 85 for 11th.

Tri-Center senior Grant Way shot an 84 to earn eighth place, senior Jaxon Johnson carded an 86 for 12th, senior Brecken Freeberg scored 93 for 21st, senior Cade Carman scored a 94 for 22nd, junior Ethan Schneckloth finished with a 101 for 34th and junior Michael Turner shot a 109 to earn 39th.

Underwood senior Kaiden Rodenburg shot a 90 to place 16th, junior Wyatt Buckholdt scored a 92 to earn 19th, sophomore Danny Stein finished with a 93 for 20th, junior WalterAudemore scored a 94 for 23rd, sophomore Will Tiarks tallied a 96 for 26th and senior Stevie Barnes scored 99 for 32nd.

AHSTW sophomore Nate Jorgensen shot a 96 for 28th, freshman Tyson Osbahr scored a 120 for 42nd, freshman Aiden Akers tallied a 139 for 45th, freshman Zachary Nielsen scored 158 for 46th and sophomore Wyatt Evans finished with a 163 to place 47th.