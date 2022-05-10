BOYS GOLF: LC second in Hawk 10; Trojans, Cardinals pick up wins

Hawkeye 10 Tournament

Lewis Central boys golf finished runner up at the Hawkeye 10 conference tournament on Monday in Red Oak, shooting a combined 347. Carroll Kuemper won with a 341.

Glenwood came in third with a score of 352, and St. Albert placed ninth with a 401.

Lewis Central's Jordan Greenwood finished runner-up with a score of 78. Kuemper's Maverick Schwabe also carded a 78 but scored better on the tiebreaking holes to claim the medalist spot.

Lewis Central's Payton Greenwood came in sixth with a score of 83, Glenwood's Braden Sneed shot an 87 to finish in seventh, and Tye Nebel scored an 87 to take eighth.

L.C.'s Jack Robbins shot an 89, Ethan Peterson carded a 97, Lucas Campbell finished with a 103, and Aiden Shipman tallied a 107.

Camren Mardesen led St. Albert with a 95, Alex Gast shot a 98, Sam Gubbels totaled a 103, Gavin Sommerville tallied a 105, Nate Kay finished with a 115 and Max Goltl scored 118.

Glenwood's Tommy Johnson shot an 89, Gavin Schau totaled an 89, and Jacob Mitchell shot a 105.

For full results, visit here

Tri-Center 179, Underwood 196

Tri-Center picked up the home victory on Monday after Grant Way shot a 38, seven strokes better than the next closes golfer.

Way's teammate Brecken Freeberg finished runner-up with a score of 45, Ethan Schneckloth shot a 47, Cade Carman tallied a 49, Michael Turner carded a 49, and Jaxon Johnson finished with a 50.

Walter Ausdemore led Underwood with a 46, Wyatt Buckholdt shot a 47, Stevie Barnes finished with a 47, Danny Stein tallied a 56, Will Tiarks scored 58, and Owen Larsen shot 63.

Underwood ends the regular season with a record of 5-19, and Tri-Center enters the postseason with a record of 15-4.

Treynor 169, Missouri Valley 180

Treynor picked up a home win on Monday after Ethan Konz shot a 39 to finish as the runner-up.

Treynor's Gabe Travis shot a 42, Ryan Konz totaled a 43, Aaron Ehmke tallied a 45, Ryan McIntyre finished with a 46, and Alex Mass shot a 48.

Missouri Valley's Jackson Tennis shot a 38 to finish as the medalist.

Treynor finishes the season with a record of 24-2.