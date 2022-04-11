 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS GOLF

BOYS GOLF: Lewis Central sneaks by Harlan

Lewis Central

Lewis Central boys golf showed its depth on Monday in a home dual against Harlan, winning 169-172. All four scoring golfers for the Titans shot 45 or better.

Harlan junior Drew Bladt led all golfers with a score of 37, and Lewis Central junior Payton Greenwood was the runner-up with a score of 40.

"Finally a good weather day," Lewis Central head coach Steve Koester said. "Still early in the season, but I'd like to see the boys start to get a little more consistent with their shots."

Lewis Central senior Jordan Greenwood shot a 40, senior Jack Robbins carded a 44, senior Aiden Shipman totaled 45, junior Lucas Campbell scored 46 and senior Tyler Doremus finished with a 50.

Lewis Central is 3-0 on the season in duals and placed third in the Chieftain invite on Wednesday.

L.C. will be in action next at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday when it hosts the L.C. Invite at Fox Run.

