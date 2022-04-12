 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS GOLF

BOYS GOLF: Rams place third at Mustang Invite

  • 0
Glenwood Logo.jpg

Glenwood Rams

Glenwood boys golf finished in third place in the large division at the Mustang Invite on Tuesday in Shenandoah after shooting a 173 as a team. 

Graden Sneed placed eighth overall after shooting a 40 and Gavin Schau placed 10th with a 41. 

Nodaway Valley's Bradley Gebbie finished as the medalist with a score of 37. 

Brady Aistrope shot a 45, Tommy Johnson carded a 47, Jacob Mitchell tallied 47 and Tye Nebel finished with a 48. 

Glenwood will be in action next at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at Fox Run in Council Bluffs for a tournament. 

