BOYS GOLF: Rams place third at Mustang Invite

Glenwood boys golf finished in third place in the large division at the Mustang Invite on Tuesday in Shenandoah after shooting a 173 as a team.
Graden Sneed placed eighth overall after shooting a 40 and Gavin Schau placed 10th with a 41.
Nodaway Valley's Bradley Gebbie finished as the medalist with a score of 37.
Brady Aistrope shot a 45, Tommy Johnson carded a 47, Jacob Mitchell tallied 47 and Tye Nebel finished with a 48.
Glenwood will be in action next at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at Fox Run in Council Bluffs for a tournament.