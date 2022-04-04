BOYS GOLF: Titans defeat Denison-Schleswig

Lewis Central junior golfer Payton Greenwood shot a 42 against Denison-Schleswig on Monday in a home meet at Fox Run Golf Course to lead the Titans to a 177-209 victory.

"We struggled a little for our second meet, but the boys know what they need to work on," co-head coach Steve Koester said.

Seniors Jordan Greenwood, Tyler Doremus and Jack Robbins all shot a 45 to tie for third place, junior Lucas Campbell carded a 48 to place sixth and senior Aiden Shipman totaled a 49 to finish in seventh.

Lewis Central is now 2-0 in duals after defeating Clarinda on Friday.