BOYS GOLF: Titans headed to district meet

Lewis Central boys golf is headed to the district meet after taking first place at the Class 3A sectional meet hosted by Denison-Schleswig on Wednesday.

The Titans shot a 338 as a team, four strokes better than the runner-up Carroll.

"The kids are really, really thrilled," co-head coach Steve Koester said. "That was our goal. For the most part, they said they weren't nervous, but there was a few nerves starting out, but they came through.

"Playing in hot kind of windy conditions, they really played well, came through and had some good scores."

Individually, senior Jordan Greenwood finished in second place with a score of 78, one stroke behind the medalist senior Drew Munson.

"He had a good round," Koester said about Greenwood. "He played well. There was a few spots where he knows he could have done even better. He pulled through on making good shots from bad lies. He said he was satisfied with the score he posted.

"... He's looking forward to the next round. He said, 'I really hope the team makes it, but I also have my individual goal' and he's going to try to make it to state."

L.C. junior Payton Greenwood placed fifth with a score of 82, junior Lucas Campbell took 11th with an 86, senior Aiden Shipman carded a 92, sophomore Ethan Peterson shot a 94 and senior Jack Robbins finished with a 96.

Lewis Central will play at 10 a.m. on Monday in the district meet hosted by Spencer.

"We're going to try to keep the kids on a evenkeel," Koester said. "The teams we're going to matchup with from the other sectional, there's some good teams. They've posted some good scores this year. We just need to play our game, play the best we possibly can and then hopefully the scores will be in our favor."

The top teams, and three if Spence is in the top two, qualify for state as well as the next two individuals, including ties.

Glenwood was also at the meet and saw its season come to an end. They tied for fifth as a team.

Senior Tye Nebel led the Rams with a score of 86 to take ninth place overall, junior Braden Sneed and senior Tommy Johnson both carded an 88, senior Brady Aistrope shot a 92, junior Gavin Schau finished with a 93 and senior Jacob Mitchell totaled a 98.