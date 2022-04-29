BOYS GOLF: Titans take second in quad, area wrap

Lewis Central boys golf took second in a quad hosted by Carroll Kuemper Catholic on Thursday, shooting a combined 174.

Kuemper won the invite with a 168, St. Edmond took second with a 202 and Denison-Schleswig placed fourth with a 203.

Lewis Central's Jordan Greenwood led the Titans with a 42 to finish runner-up, Payton Greenwood shot a 42, Jack Robbins finished with a 43, Aiden Shipman totaled a 47, Lucas Campbell carded a 48 and Tyler Reed shot a 61.

Kuemper's Maverick Schwabe finished as the medalist with a 37.

Glenwood defeated St. Albert

Glenwood boys golf defeated St. Albert in Council Bluffs on Thursday after Braden Sneed shot a 39 to finish as the medalist and his teammate Tye Nebel finished runner-up with a 41.

Glenwood is now 12-3 on the season and St. Albert falls to 6-9.

No other individual scores were available.

Treynor downs Tri-Center

Treynor boys golf defeated Tri-Center in Neola on Thursday 163-190.

Treynor's Ethan Konz led all players with a 37, Ryan Konz shot a 39 to finish runner-up, Ryan McIntyre shot a 42, Aaron Ehmke finished with a 45, Alex Mass tallied a 47 and Gabe Travis totaled a 51.

Tri-Center was led by Grant Way who shot a 45, Cade Carman totaled a 46, Breckhen Freeberg finished with a 47, Jaxon Johnson finished with a 53, Michael Tuner tallied a 52 and Alex Corbin carded a 54.

Missouri Valley defeats Underwood

Underwood's Kaiden Rodenburg shot a 44 to finish runner-up on Thursday at Missouri Valley, but it wasn't enough to put the Eagles ahead as Missouri Valley won 175-186.

Underwood's Wyatt Buckholdt shot a 45, Danny Stein totaled a 46, Will Tiarks finished with a 49, Walter Audermore totaled a 50 and Stevie Barnes shot a 63.

Missouri Valley's Jackson Tennis was the medalist after shooting a 38.

AHSTW falls at Logan-Magnolia

AHSTW fell to Loan-Magnolia on the road on Thursday, 183-232.

Nate Jorgensen led the Vikings with a 46, Logan Heller shot a 59, Tyson Osbahr finished with a 61, Zach Nielsen tallied a 66 and Wyatt Evans finished with a 69.

Logan-Magnolia's Gavin Maguire shot a 43 to finish as the medalist and his teammate Layne Brenden shot a 45 to finish runner-up.