 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS GOLF WRAP

BOYS GOLF: Titans take second in quad, area wrap

  • 0
Golf graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Lewis Central boys golf took second in a quad hosted by Carroll Kuemper Catholic on Thursday, shooting a combined 174.

Kuemper won the invite with a 168, St. Edmond took second with a 202 and Denison-Schleswig placed fourth with a 203. 

Lewis Central's Jordan Greenwood led the Titans with a 42 to finish runner-up, Payton Greenwood shot a 42, Jack Robbins finished with a 43, Aiden Shipman totaled a 47, Lucas Campbell carded a 48 and Tyler Reed shot a 61. 

Kuemper's Maverick Schwabe finished as the medalist with a 37. 

Glenwood defeated St. Albert 

Glenwood boys golf defeated St. Albert in Council Bluffs on Thursday after Braden Sneed shot a 39 to finish as the medalist and his teammate Tye Nebel finished runner-up with a 41. 

People are also reading…

Glenwood is now 12-3 on the season and St. Albert falls to 6-9. 

No other individual scores were available. 

Treynor downs Tri-Center

Treynor boys golf defeated Tri-Center in Neola on Thursday 163-190. 

Treynor's Ethan Konz led all players with a 37, Ryan Konz shot a 39 to finish runner-up, Ryan McIntyre shot a 42, Aaron Ehmke finished with a 45, Alex Mass tallied a 47 and Gabe Travis totaled a 51. 

Tri-Center was led by Grant Way who shot a 45, Cade Carman totaled a 46, Breckhen Freeberg finished with a 47, Jaxon Johnson finished with a 53, Michael Tuner tallied a 52 and Alex Corbin carded a 54. 

Missouri Valley defeats Underwood 

Underwood's Kaiden Rodenburg shot a 44 to finish runner-up on Thursday at Missouri Valley, but it wasn't enough to put the Eagles ahead as Missouri Valley won 175-186. 

Underwood's Wyatt Buckholdt shot a 45, Danny Stein totaled a 46, Will Tiarks finished with a 49, Walter Audermore totaled a 50 and Stevie Barnes shot a 63. 

Missouri Valley's Jackson Tennis was the medalist after shooting a 38. 

AHSTW falls at Logan-Magnolia 

AHSTW fell to Loan-Magnolia on the road on Thursday, 183-232. 

Nate Jorgensen led the Vikings with a 46, Logan Heller shot a 59, Tyson Osbahr finished with a 61, Zach Nielsen tallied a 66 and Wyatt Evans finished with a 69. 

Logan-Magnolia's Gavin Maguire shot a 43 to finish as the medalist and his teammate Layne Brenden shot a 45 to finish runner-up. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GIRLS SOCCER: Ring nets hat trick

GIRLS SOCCER: Ring nets hat trick

Class 1A No. 13 Tri-Center earned a 4-1 win over No. 14 St. Albert on Monday in Council Bluffs after senior Marissa Ring netted a hat trick.

Area athletes qualify for state

Ten athletes and 13 relays from the Nonpareil area qualified for the Drake Relays which will take place on Thursday through Sunday in Des Moin…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert