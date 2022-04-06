 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS GOLF: Titans take third at Chieftain Invite

Lewis Central

Lewis Central boys golf continued its successful season on Wednesday at the Chieftain Invite in Papillion, Nebraska, shooting a 331. Millard West won the tournament with a 305, and Omaha Skutt shot a 318 for second.

St. Albert was also at the invite and placed 14th out of 21 teams with a 384.

Lewis Central's Jordan Greenwood led all individual golfers with a score of 77 to place fifth.

Payton Greenwood shot an 83, Lucas Campbell shot an 85, Tyler Doremus carded an 86, and Jack Robbins tallied a 95.

"Very rough conditions with weather today, but we seemed to play through it nicely," Lewis Central co-head coach Steve Koester said. "We are starting to put some things together and eliminating major mistakes. Still improvements to be made but with our players goals I feel we are moving in the right direction."

Bellevue West's Preston Ames won the meet with a score of 72.

Lane Sundberg led St. Albert with an 89, Gavin Summerville carded a 99, Alex Gast scored 100, Cameron Mandesen totaled a 103 and Sam Gubbles shot a 104.

Lewis Central is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Fox Run Golf Course against Harlan, and St. Albert is in action next at 8:30 a.m. on April 14 in a tournament at Fox Run Golf Course.

