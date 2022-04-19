BOYS GOLF: Titans win Bryan Invite

Lewis Central boys golf tied a tournament record at the Omaha Bryan invite on Tuesday at Elmwood Golf Course, shooting a 299 to finish first out of 14 teams.

Jordan Greenwood was the runner-up with a score of 69, Payton Greenwood placed third with a score of 73, Lucas Campbell came in fifth with a 76, Aiden Shipman shot an 81 and Tyler Doremus carded an 89.

"It was a very good day for us under cold windy conditions," co-head coach Steve Koester said.

Omaha Central placed second as a team with a 322.

St. Albert was also at the meet. Check back later for the Falcons scores.

Lewis Central and St. Albert are in action next at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Denison-Schleswig Invite.