 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BOYS GOLF: Titans win Bryan Invite

  • 0

Lewis Central boys golf tied a tournament record at the Omaha Bryan invite on Tuesday at Elmwood Golf Course, shooting a 299 to finish first out of 14 teams.

Jordan Greenwood was the runner-up with a score of 69, Payton Greenwood placed third with a score of 73, Lucas Campbell came in fifth with a 76, Aiden Shipman shot an 81 and Tyler Doremus carded an 89.

"It was a very good day for us under cold windy conditions," co-head coach Steve Koester said.

Omaha Central placed second as a team with a 322.

St. Albert was also at the meet. Check back later for the Falcons scores.

Lewis Central and St. Albert are in action next at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Denison-Schleswig Invite.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BOYS TENNIS: LC edges out AL

BOYS TENNIS: LC edges out AL

Lewis Central boys tennis defeated Abraham Lincoln 5-4 at home after winning three singles matches and two doubles matches.

Watch Now: Related Video

Former world tennis player Ashleigh Barty to play in gold exhibition series

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert