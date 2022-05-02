BOYS GOLF: Trojans take trophy

Tri-Center boys golf took home the team trophy at the Missouri Valley invite on Saturday after all all four scoring golfers shot under 50.

Cade Carman placed third with a score of 41, Grant Way shot a 42, Jaxon Johnson carded a 46, Brecken Freeberg totaled a 48, Michael Turner scored 50 and Alex Corrin finished with a 55.

Underwood placed fourth in the tournament with a score of 189.

Wyatt Buckholdt led the Eagles with a score of 45, Danny Stein shot a 46, Kaiden Rodenburg carded a 48, Will Tiraks finished with a 50, Stevie Barnes scored a 51 and Owen Larsen finished with a 61.

Missouri Valley's Jackson Tennis shot a 40 to finish as the medalist and his teammate Evan White of Missouri Valley finished as runner-up with a score of 41.