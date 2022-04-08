 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS SOCCER: AHSTW blanks Grand View

  • Updated
AHSTW boys soccer won its third game in a row and stayed unbeaten on the season with a 5-0 win over Grand View Christian on the road on Friday night. 

The Vikings scored three goals in the first half, before adding two in the second to seal the victory. 

Senior Raydden Grobe scored three of the five goals for a hat track and senior Hayden Fischer and senior Ramon Ciurana each added one. 

Grobe scored two of his three goals in the first half and Ciurana scored the last goal of the first half. Grobe now has eight goals on the season. 

AHSTW is in action next at 6;15 p.m. on Monday at Van Meter. 

