BOYS SOCCER

BOYS SOCCER: AL, TJ fall on the road

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson boys soccer both dropped road games in Sioux City on Tuesday with the A.L. Lynx falling 2-0 to Sioux City North and the Yellow Jackets losing 10-0 to Heelan.

Both of North's goals came in the second half to drop A.L.'s record to 0-2 on the season.

Abraham Lincoln will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the West Des Moines Valley Invitational where it will play Ankeny. The Lynx will play Johnston at 5:30 p.m.

T.J. is also 0-2 on the season and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Missouri Valley.

