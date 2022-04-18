 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS SOCCER: Falcons shutout Vikings

St. Albert Logo

St. Albert Logo

St. Albert boys soccer took the lead four minutes into the game against AHSTW at home on Monday after Gabriel Barajas found the back of the net. The Falcons never looked back in a 4-0 win.

The 1-0 lead held through the rest of the first half, but St. Albert scored the second goal three minutes into the second when Nate Kay gave the Falcons a two-goal lead.

Gavin Tarbox scored in the 60th minute to stretch the lead to three and Jesus Barajas scored the final goal in the 65th.

Senior goalkeeper Chase Morton finished with eight saves. Sophomore Brandon McCall, senior Chase Morton and freshman Aaron Kiley all recorded an assist.

As a team, St. Albert took 21 shots, 12 of which were on goal.

St. Albert is now 2-1 on the season and will be in action next at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Denison-Schleswig.

