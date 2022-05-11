 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS SOCCER

BOYS SOCCER: Falcons win, area schools fall

  • 0
St. Albert Logo

St. Albert Logo

St. Albert 5, Logan-Magnolia 1

St. Albert boys soccer held a 3-0 lead at halftime of Tuesday's road game and outscored the Panthers 2-1 in the second half. 

Gabriel Barajas opened the scoring with a goal in the 18th minute, Nate Kate found the back of the net in the 30th, Aaron Kiley scored in the 39th and Chase Morton opened the second half with a goal in the 50th off a penalty kick.

Logan-Magnolia closed the gap to 4-1 in the 64th, but Gavin Tarbox finished the game with a goal in the 72nd minute. 

Jesus Barajas, Kay and Tarbox all recorded assists. 

St. Albert is 6-8 with the win. 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1, Abraham Lincoln 0

People are also reading…

The lone goal of the game came on a penalty kick in the second half to give Sergeant Bluff-Luton to win in Council Bluffs on Tuesday. 

Abraham Lincoln is now 4-11 on the season. 

Sioux City West 10, Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City West scored six goals in the first half and added four more in the second to take the victory in Council Bluffs on Tuesday. 

Thomas Jefferson drops to 2-12 with the loss. 

Harlan 4, AHSTW 2

AHSTW kept the score 1-1 for the first half of Tuesday's road game, but Harlan scored three goals in the second half to pull away. 

With the loss, AHSTW falls to 8-4. 

Panorama 5, Tri-Center 0

Tri-Center's offense struggled on the road on Tuesday, leading to a 5-0 loss. Panorama scored two in the first half and three in the second half to secure the win. 

Tri-Center falls to 3-9 with the loss.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

David Beckham urges Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert