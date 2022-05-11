BOYS SOCCER: Falcons win, area schools fall

St. Albert 5, Logan-Magnolia 1

St. Albert boys soccer held a 3-0 lead at halftime of Tuesday's road game and outscored the Panthers 2-1 in the second half.

Gabriel Barajas opened the scoring with a goal in the 18th minute, Nate Kate found the back of the net in the 30th, Aaron Kiley scored in the 39th and Chase Morton opened the second half with a goal in the 50th off a penalty kick.

Logan-Magnolia closed the gap to 4-1 in the 64th, but Gavin Tarbox finished the game with a goal in the 72nd minute.

Jesus Barajas, Kay and Tarbox all recorded assists.

St. Albert is 6-8 with the win.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1, Abraham Lincoln 0

The lone goal of the game came on a penalty kick in the second half to give Sergeant Bluff-Luton to win in Council Bluffs on Tuesday.

Abraham Lincoln is now 4-11 on the season.

Sioux City West 10, Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City West scored six goals in the first half and added four more in the second to take the victory in Council Bluffs on Tuesday.

Thomas Jefferson drops to 2-12 with the loss.

Harlan 4, AHSTW 2

AHSTW kept the score 1-1 for the first half of Tuesday's road game, but Harlan scored three goals in the second half to pull away.

With the loss, AHSTW falls to 8-4.

Panorama 5, Tri-Center 0

Tri-Center's offense struggled on the road on Tuesday, leading to a 5-0 loss. Panorama scored two in the first half and three in the second half to secure the win.

Tri-Center falls to 3-9 with the loss.