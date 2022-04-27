BOYS SOCCER: Glenwood blanks Tri-Center, boys soccer wrap

Glenwood 10, Tri-Center 0

Glenwood boys soccer scored 10 goals in the first half of Tuesday's home game against Tri-Center after recording 36 shots, 19 of which were on goal.

Senior Jade Nanfito led the Rams with four goals and junior Caden Johnson added two.

Senior Jacob Slaughter, senior Jayme Fritts, junior Renner Bardsley and sophomore Adam Severn all found the back of the net once.

Johnson also dished out a team-high three assists and Slaughter recorded two assists.

Fritts, Nanfito and Severns all added one assist.

Tri-Center (2-7) 0 0 -- 0

Glenwood (7-2) 10 0 -- 10

AHSTW 5, Riverside 2

The score was tied 2-2 in Tuesday's game in Avoca before AHSTW scored three goals in the second half to pull off the win.

AHSTW junior Brayden Lund scored a pair of goals and senior Hayden Fischer, freshman Kayden Baxter and senior Jace Peterson all scored one goal.

Fischer and Peterson each dished out one assist.

Junior Jaicob Madsen finished with six saves.

As a team, AHSTW recorded 15 saves, 12 of which were on goal.

AHSTW (6-2) 2 3 -- 5

Riverside (2-2) 2 0 -- 2

Treynor 3, Denison-Schleswig 0

Treynor held a 1-0 lead at halftime of Tuesday's home game against Denison-Schleswig and sealed the victory with two more goals in the second half.

Senior Thomas Schwartz, junior Sam Baumeister and sophomore Brock Poland were the goal scorers for the Cardinals.

Burmeister and sophomore Danny Kinsella dished out an assist each.

Junior goalkeeper Nate Petersen tallied 15 saves.

As a team, Treynor finished with 17 shots, eight of which were on goal.

Denison-Schleswig (3-5) 0 0 -- 0

Treynor (10-1) 1 2 -- 3