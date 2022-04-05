BOYS SOCCER: Heelan blanks AL

Abraham Lincoln boys soccer dropped its season opener on Tuesday at Heelan, losing 7-0.
Heelan scored four goals in the first half and three in the second.
Abraham Lincoln will play in its second game at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lewis Central.
