BOYS SOCCER: Heelan blanks AL

AL Logo

Abraham Lincoln logo

Abraham Lincoln boys soccer dropped its season opener on Tuesday at Heelan, losing 7-0. 

Heelan scored four goals in the first half and three in the second.

Abraham Lincoln will play in its second game at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lewis Central. 

