BOYS SOCCER: Lynx drop two in Valley

Abraham Lincoln boys soccer lost a pair of games at the West Des Moines Valley Invite on Saturday, falling to Ankeny 6-0 and Johnston 2-0.

Against Ankeny, the Lynx took four shots, two of which were on target. The Hawks scored three goals in each half. Sophomore goalkeeper Carlos Andrade recorded seven saves.

Against Johnston, A.L. took one shot that wasn't on goal. Andrade recorded 20 saves. The Dragons scored both goals in the first half.

Abraham Lincoln drops to 0-4 with the losses and will be in action next at 6:30 p.m. at Sioux City West on Tuesday.

