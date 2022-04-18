BOYS SOCCER: Ogle breaks school record as Eagles soar

Underwood sophomore Kaden Ogle led the boys' soccer team to a 13-3 victory at Atlantic on Saturday after scoring a school-record seven goals.

The Eagles' offense was relentless, taking 45 shots, 29 of which were on goal. Atlantic only tallied 15 shots all game, five of which were on goal.

Underwood led 8-1 after the first half and outscored the Trojans 5-2 in the second half to win via the mercy rule.

Senior Evan Honan scored three goals and freshman Easton Robertson, sophomore Gus Bashore and freshman Manuel Rodgers all scored one.

Junior goalkeeper Brody Paxton recorded two saves.

Underwood is now 3-1 on the season.