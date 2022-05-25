BOYS SOCCER: Overtime goal lifts Wildcats by Cardinals

After 80 minutes of regulation time, no team could put the ball in the net. Within the first 90 seconds of overtime, Class 1A No. 8 West Central Valley boys soccer headed in a goal to beat Class 1A No. 11 Treynor in overtime 1-0 of the Class 1A Substate 8 championship.

The downpour of rain proved to provide a challenge to both sides in terms of keeping possession. Treynor coach Jason McIntosh liked the opportunities the Cardinals made for themselves, as three shots throughout the game bounced off the goal posts, but just couldn’t find the net.

“This was a great game despite the conditions not being ideal,” Treynor coach Jason McIntosh said. “But, the weather is not why we lost. We had way more chances than they did, we just couldn’t find the back of the net. Unfortunately, they got a good bounce off a header and beat us. You win some, you lose some though.”

With the defeat, the Cardinals will graduate two seniors, Thomas Schwartz and Owen Mieska. While these seniors will be missed McIntosh and the Cardinals feel good about the future and have confidence that next year, they will be back.

“Those two seniors are going to be greatly missed,” McIntosh said. “Thomas Schwartz played forward for the first time in his life came out and scored more than 20 goals and then Owen brought a lot to the team in terms of leadership.

"The good news for us is we’ll be bringing back nine of our 11 starters with a lot of talent. So the bad news for everyone else is we’re going to be even better next year. We’re going to bring it next year, these guys already can’t wait.”

Treynor ends the season with a 16-3 record, which sets a school record for most wins in a single season.

West Central Valley (16-1) 0 0 1 – 1

Treynor (16-3) 0 0 0 – 0