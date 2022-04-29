BOYS SOCCER: Rams, Eagles, Vikings pick up wins

Glenwood 3, St. Albert 1

Glenwood boys led St. Albert 1-0 at halftime and outscored St. Albert 2-1 in the second half to claim a home victory on Tuesday.

St. Albert senior Gavin Tarbox scored the lone goal for the Falcons and freshman Gabriel Barajas dished out the assist. The Falcons finished with four shots, three of which were on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Chase Morton finished with 11 saves.

Glenwood senior Jayme Fritts, senior Jade Nanfito and junior Caden Johnson all scored one goal. Nanfito and Johnson each dished out one assist.

The Rams finished with 24 shots, 13 of which were on goal.

Sophomore goalkeeper Casey Godbout finished with three saves.

St. Albert (3-4) 0 1 -- 1

Glenwood (8-2) 1 2 -- 3

Underwood 6, Thomas Jefferson 1

Underwood sophomore Kaden Ogle scored four goals in a 6-1 home win on Thursday over Thomas Jefferson.

The Eagles scored five goals in the first half and both teams added one in the second.

Underwood senior Evan Honan netted two goals.

As a team, the Eagles recorded 16 shots, nine of which were on goal.

Individual stats were not available for Thomas Jefferson.

Thomas Jefferson (1-6) 0 1 -- 1

Underwood (6-3) 5 1 -- 6

AHSTW 6, Missouri Valley 1

AHSTW senior Raydden Grobbe scored four times in a 6-1 victory on the road on Thursday against Missouri Valley.

The Vikings led 3-0 at halftime and outscored the Big Reds 3-1 in the second half.

Senior Hayden Fischer and senior Jace Peterson both scored one goal. Junior goalkeeper Jaicob Madsen finished with four saves.

As a team, the Vikings scored 20 shots, 16 of which were on goal.

AHSTW (7-2) 3 3 -- 6

Missouri Valley (0-9) 0 1 -- 1

Treynor 10, Logan-Magnolia 1

Treynor boys soccer peppered Logan-Magnolia on Thursday on the road, recording 30 shots on goal.

Sophomore Brock Poland led the Cardinals with five goals, sophomore Tyson McCain recorded two goals and sophomore Andrew, senior Thomas Schwartz and junior Sam Burmeister all tallied one.

Senior Owen Mieska and Schwartz dished out three assists each, Poland and junior Nate Petersen recorded two each and Burmeister finished with one.

Sophomore goalkeeper Charlie Schrage finished with one save.

Treynor (11-1) 5 5 -- 10

Logan-Magnolia (2-6) 0 1 -- 1