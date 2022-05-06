BOYS SOCCER: Rams earn 10th win of the season

Glenwood boys soccer earned their 10th win of the season on Thursday, defeating Carroll Kuemper 11-1 on the road.

The Rams led 8-1 after the first half and added three more in the second to achieve the mercy-rule win.

Junior Caden Johnson led Glenwood with five goals, senior Jade Nanfito scored four, senior Jacob Slaughter added one and sophomore Cort Lovato tallied one.

Slaughter dished out two assists, sophomore Nolan Clark tallied two assists, Nanfito recorded one, Lovato finished with one and Johnson added one.

Glenwood recorded 34 shots, 19 of which were on goal. Nanfito and Johnson both had eight shots. Nanfito recorded five shots on goal and Johnson tallied six.

Sophomore goalkeeper Casey Godbout recorded two saves.

Glenwood is currently on a five-game win streak and will look to make it six when they play at 7 p.m. on May 13 at Abraham Lincoln.

Glenwood (10-2) 8 3 -- 11

Kuemper (0-8) 1 0 -- 1