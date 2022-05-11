BOYS SOCCER: Substate brackets released

The IHSAA announced substate brackets, giving boys soccer teams a glimpse of their path to state.

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson will both compete in the Class 3A Substate 8 bracket. Both will play their first-round games at 6:30 p.m. on May 19.

Abraham Lincoln travel to Norwalk with the winner traveling to Norwalk on May 23 and T.J. faces off against Des Moines East in the first round with the winner moving on the play Valley.

Lewis Central and Glenwood will both be in the Class 2A Substate 8 bracket.

Lewis Central earned a first-round bye. They'll play the winner of ADM and Creston at 6:30 p.m. on May 23 at home in the semifinals.

Glenwood will host Carroll at 6:30 p.m. on May 19 in a first-round contest. The victor will play the winner of Harlan and Winterset at Glenwood at 6:30 p.m. on May 23.

Lewis Central will host the championship at 6:30 p.m. on May 25.

St. Albert, Treynor, Underwood, AHSTW, Riverside and Tri-Center will all be competing in the Class 1A Substate 8 bracket.

St. Albert will travel to Underwood in a quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. on May 19. The winner of that game will play the winner of Stuart West Central Valley and Panorama in Stuart at 6:30 p.m. on May 23.

AHSTW will host Riverside at 6:30 p.m. on May 19.

Tri-Center will host Atlantic in an opening-round game at 5 p.m. on May 17 with the winner advancing to play at Treynor at 6:30 on May 19. Treynor will host the other semifinal and the championship game which is set for 6:30 p.m. on May 25.

To see all brackets view here