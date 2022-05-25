BOYS SOCCER: Titans shut out Rams, punch ticket to state

Lewis Central boys soccer shut out Glenwood, 2-0, for its 13th clean sheet of the season to win the Class 2A Substate 8 championship and earn a spot in the state playoffs.

L.C. took advantage of having the wind at their back in the first, scoring two goals. The defense held up in the second half, keeping the Rams scoreless.

“I felt like it was a tale of two halves,” Lewis Central head coach James Driver said. “When you have the wind at your back you seem to play a little more confidently. I just felt like we were finding feet, moving the ball a lot better in the first half. We played with confidence; we were finding our way, finding feet, having good having good combination play up top. Actually we were a little more calm on the ball. In the second half we knew Glenwood would come out. You have 40 minutes to fight for your season. We have 40 minutes to defend it. We knew it was going to be a battle there. They’re a well-coached program. My hats off to them, they’ve had a phenomenal season. In the end our defense held stout. They’ve done that all year and they walked us into the tournament.”

Lewis Central broke the scoreless tie in the 23rd minute when senior Jonah Churchill brought down the ball, beat a defender and buried the ball in the side of the net from nearly 30 yards out.

“I had the kid going left and I cut right,” Churchill said about his goal. “ I just had an open shot so I took it. … It feels good. It’s amazing. It was our goal for the year so we made it happen. … We knew what it felt like to lose so close and we didn’t want to feel that again. We came out strong for 80 minutes and kept it going.”

Sophomore Brayden Shepard scored four minutes later after senior Easton Adam’s free-kick set the Titans up to find the back of the net.

Senior Easton Adams was part of the backline that kept the Rams off the scoreboard.

“It feels good,” he said about getting the win. “As a freshman some of my favorite memories (were at state). I can’t wait to go make more at state again. … Our coach Driver is definitely a defensive minded guy. The whole year, that’s his main priority is defense. He knows whoever puts in the most work gets the job done.”

Driver also had high praise for the defense.

“It’s really just communication and trust in the backline,” he said. “We have lot of senior leadership back there. They’ve played together for three or four years. Adding (senior goalkeeper) Will (Devine) behind the pipes. He’s been such a phenomenal field player for us we haven’t really had him back there. This year it adds just an extra layer of protection. They’ve been great.”

Lewis Central will be competing in its first state tournament since 2019 when they won the tournament. Last year they fell in the substate championship.

“It started really in the offseason,” Driver said about what changed from a year ago. “Those guys worked really hard. The led us right into our season. That’s what we talked about pregame and halftime. We found ourselves in the same spot as last year. … That was really the message tonight was to stay focused, have our foot of the pedal, continue to press, play hard, play together as a team and see the game out.”

With the victory, Lewis Central is 15-3.

The loss ends Glenwood’s season. The Rams finish with a record of 15-3.

“We did well,” Glenwood head coach Cort Lovato said. “It was a tale of two halves, with the wind and without the wind. It was completely two different matches. It’s unfortunate we were on the short end. It’s tough. We were able to control possession the second half and get our chances. We just weren’t able to finish.”