BOYS SOCCER: Titans shutdown Rams

Lewis Central boys soccer's defense proved troublesome for Glenwood during Monday's game in Council Bluffs, leading the Titans to a 1-0 victory.

L.C.'s lone goal came in the 20th minute when Colton Costello received the ball in the middle of the field and made his way past multiple defenders before hammering one past the keeper.

"I thought we played extremely well in the first half," Lewis Central head coach James Driver said. "We kind of got away from identity in the second half. It could have been a number of things, could have been fitness, could have been fatigue, could have been changes Glenwood made. I felt it was a gritty, grind-out win for our team overall. I thought they did a good job of seeing the game through."

With the win, Lewis Central is now 4-1 on the season.

"It feels good," Driver said. "This is why we play the teams we play early on in the season. We have a tough schedule and our guys are playing great competition from the start of the season all the way through the finish just to prepare us from each and every game to ensure we're ready when substate rolls around."

Driver mentioned several standout players in the game, including Dylan Coudry, Mikey Kern, Gaige Tripp, Easton Adams, Cody Merrill and Jonathan Barradas.

"I thought they did a wonderful job this evening and I also thought Boston (Hensely) did a great job of pressure their defense, Colton Costello and Jonah Churchill did a wonderful job of running the midfield and overall I feel Will Devine, our goalkeeper, did a good job of being the commander for our entire squad."

The loss was the first of the season for Glenwood, which is now 5-1 on the season.

"Glenwood came prepared," Driver said. "They have a good coaching staff over there and they have a solid squad. My hats off to them and I want to wish them luck the rest of the season."

Lewis Central will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home against Sioux City North. Glenwood will be in action next at 6 p.m. on Monday at Atlantic.