BOYS SOCCER: TJ stomps Missouri Valley, LC falls to Stars

Thomas Jefferson boys soccer showed off its offensive prowess in an 11-1 win Thursday at Missouri Valley. The victory was the first of the year for the Yellow Jackets, who are now 1-2.

The score was tied 1-1 at halftime before the floodgates opened in the second half.

Irving Cruz finished with a double hat track, scoring six goals. He also dished out two assists. Francisco Renteria scored two goals and Logan Larsen found the back of the net once and dished out two assists.

Javier Aguilar and Tysen Walling scored one goal and dished out one assist each. Diego Figueroa and Brayan Molina each added one assist.

Thomas Jefferson looks to build on the momentum at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

LC falls to Stars

Lewis Central boys soccer fell to Sioux City North on Thursday at home 1-0.

Neither team scored in the first half, but with just under 35 minutes left in the game, the Stars netted the lone goal to seal the win.

Lewis Central senior goalkeeper Will Devine recorded four saves.

As a team, the Titans finished with seven shots, six of which were on goal and took six corner kicks.

With the loss, L.C. falls to 4-2 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Monday at Harlan.