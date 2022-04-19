BOYS SOCCER: Treynor blanks Underwood

Treynor boys soccer defeated Underwood 5-0 at home on Tuesday, scoring three goals in the first half and two in the second.

Thomas Schwartz netted a hat trick, scoring three goals and Owen Mieska and Alan Young scored once.

As a team, Treynor finished with 20 shots, nine of which were on goal.

Treynor is now 6-1 on the season, and Underwood falls to 4-1.

Underwood is in action next at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against Logan-Magnolia, and Treynor will play at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Carroll Kuemper.