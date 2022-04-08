 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS SOCCER: Treynor rolls past Missouri Valley

Treynor boys soccer rolled to a 14-0 victory at Missouri Valley on Friday night, scoring all 14 goals in the first half. 

Andrew Kellar led the Cardinals with three goals, Sam Burmeister scored two goals and dished out one assist, Thomas Schwartz scored two goals and dished out one assist, Jaret McIntosh scored tw0 goals, Owen Mieska dished out two assists, Tyler Reelfs scored one goal and recorded one assist, Tyson McCain found the back of the net once and recorded two assists, Mason Yochum scored a goal and added an assist, Nate Petersen also finished with one goal and one assist and Danny Kinsella tallied one goal. 

Alan Young, Brock Poland and Charlie Schrage all dished out one assist. 

Treynor is now 4-1 on the season and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at home against Riverside. 

