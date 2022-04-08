BOYS SOCCER: Treynor rolls past Missouri Valley

Andrew Kellar led the Cardinals with three goals, Sam Burmeister scored two goals and dished out one assist, Thomas Schwartz scored two goals and dished out one assist, Jaret McIntosh scored tw0 goals, Owen Mieska dished out two assists, Tyler Reelfs scored one goal and recorded one assist, Tyson McCain found the back of the net once and recorded two assists, Mason Yochum scored a goal and added an assist, Nate Petersen also finished with one goal and one assist and Danny Kinsella tallied one goal.