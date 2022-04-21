 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS SOCCER

BOYS SOCCER: Treynor shutouts Kuemper

  • Updated
Treynor Logo

Class 1A No. 11 Treynor boys soccer recorded its sixth straight shutout on Thursday at home against Carroll Kuemper Catholic, winning 10-0. 

The Cardinals scored six goals in the first half and added four more in the second to win via mercy rule. 

Sophomore Andrew Keller, junior Sam Burmeister and junior Carl Swalwell all scored two goals and senior Owen Mieska, senior Thomas Schwartz, sophomore Tyson McCain and sophomore Brock Poland all added one. 

Burmeister dished out three assists, Schwartz recorded two assists, freshman Jaret McIntosh tallied one, Mieska finished with one, Poland tallied one and junior Nate Petersen finished with one. 

Treynor recorded 27 shots as a team, 19 of which were on goal. The Cardinals took six corner kicks. 

Treynor is now 8-1 on the season and will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at home against Conestoga. 

Treynor (8-1) 6 4 -- 10

Kuemper (0-4) 0 0 -- 0

