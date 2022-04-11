BOYS SOCCER: Tri-Center earns first win of the season

Tri-Center boys soccer defeated Atlantic 4-1 on the road on Monday after sophomore goalkeeper Hayden Benson made 16 saves.

Trojan senior Ethan Flaharty scored two goals, junior Holden Skow found the back of the net twice and dished out two assists, senior Michael Denning recorded one assist and sophomore Dayon Plambeck finished with one assist.

"The boys played good soccer tonight," head coach Kelly Daughenbaugh said.

The win was the first of the year for Tri-Center who is now 1-2.

The Trojans are in action next at 5 p.m. on Thursday at West Central Valley.