Boys Soccer: Yellow Jackets season ends at Des Moines East; Lynx fall at Norwalk

The Thomas Jefferson boys soccer season ended in a 10-0 Class 4A substate first round loss at Des Moines East on Thursday night.

Yellow Jackets head coach Carlos Silva said his team battled for the first 20 minutes, but a lack of depth because of a number of missing starters, hurt his team.

"Overall, I thought the work, effort and ideas were there," Silva said. "These big schools, though, you can't give them a bit of space, they'll take advantage."

East was up 8-0 at the half and ended the game on the mercy rule with around 30 minutes left to play.

"The season is something you never want to end, but I'm proud of our guys," Silva said.

Erik Aquilar, Francisco Renteria, Brayan Molina, Diego Figueroa, David Orellana and Adyn Rush saw their careers come to an end.

"I let the seniors know, unfortunately this year isn't going to show on the stat sheet and scoreboard the improvements we made, but those guys helped lay the groundwork," Silver said, noting the Jackets' goals scored and goals allowed was a "big improvement" over the 2021 season. "

Thomas Jefferson (2-14) 0 0 -- 0

Des Moines East (12-6) 8 0 -- 10

Norwalk shuts out Abraham Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln boys soccer also saw its season come to an end in a 6-0 loss at Norwalk on Thursday night.

Norwalk scored two goals in the first half before putting the game away with four in the second half.

Lynx head coach Jamison Parkhill noted because of a red card freshman keeper Brady Watts was in goal for A.L.

"He came up huge with some big saves. But in the end, they got too many free shots on him," Parkhill said.

Parkhill said he was proud of his team for battling in a game that was 0-0 through the first 20 minutes before Norwalk was able to take advantage to score some goals.

"Going into halftime I thought we were in a good position. But they kind of poured it on in the second half, made us pay (for mistakes)," he said.

Looking at the season as a whole, Parkhill said, "We were very young, throughout the year. Probably the youngest we've had in program history. But overall, to go through the trials by fire made us better down the road."

Makosa Jones, Jesus Ledesma, Carlos Macias and Carson Schaa suited up for the Lynx a final time.

"Makosa Jones, the stats don't show what he did for the program. Macias provided senior leadership," Parkhill said. "Jesus was a constant presence for us for four years. Carson Schaa, his first year out (in high school) but you wouldn't know it. He did it all for us."

Abraham Lincoln (4-14) 0 0 -- 0

Norwalk (9-8) 2 4 -- 6

