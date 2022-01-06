Boys Swimming: Sioux City West swims past Titans

Lewis Central swimming fell to Sioux City west on Thursday at home 121-49.

Dallas Davis was the highlight of the night for the Titans, taking first place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.82 seconds.

He was the only Lewis Central swimmer to take first.

The Titans finished second in the 200 medley relay with a team of Davis, Tayden Blair, Gabe Patton and Gavin Rothmeyer. That team swam a 1:48.60.

David Gann took second in the 200 free with a time of 1:53.80, less than half a second from first.

Blair came in third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:11.48. Davis also finished third in the 100 butterfly with a 1:011.17.

Reilly McMurphy took bronze in the 100 freestyle with a 55.19.

Gann placed second in the 500 free with a time of 5:07.27. He was 0.06 seconds away from first place.

The Titans placed third in the 200 free relay with a squad of McMurphy, Rothmeyer, Davis and Gann.

Rothmeyer finished third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.88. Blair placed second in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:07.18.

Lewis Central also finished second in the 400 freestyle relay with a team of Gann, Patton, Blair and Rothmeyer. They swam a 3:37.05.

Lewis Central is in action next at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Johnston Invite.