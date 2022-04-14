 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS TENNIS

BOYS TENNIS: Glenwood defeats Atlantic

Glenwood Logo.jpg

Glenwood Rams

Glenwood boys tennis defeated Atlantic on the road on Thursday, 6-3, after winning four singles matches and two doubles matches. 

Glenwood is now 4-1 on the season and sophomores Kayden Anderson and Brody Taylor picked up their fifth single victories of the season. 

Senior Carter Kirsch won 10-8 at No. 2 singles, Anderson won 10-4 at No. 4, Taylor won 10-0 at No. 5 and sophomore Liam Hays won 10-1 at No. 6. 

Junior Ben Batten and Taylor won 10-3 at No. 2 doubles and Anderson and Hays won 10-4 at No. 3. 

Anderson and Hays are now 4-0 as a doubles team this year. 

Glenwood will be in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Harlan. 

