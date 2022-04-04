 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS TENNIS

BOYS TENNIS: Glenwood falls in nailbiter to Clarinda

Glenwood Rams

Glenwood boys tennis fell 5-4 to Clarinda at home on Monday. Clarinda won the top three singles and the top two double spots to earn the win.

"Ended up on the wrong side against a strong Cardinal lineup," Glenwood head coach Grant Stivers said. "I'm proud of the effort and resilience shown by the guys."

Glenwood sophomore Brody Taylor earned an 8-5 win at No. 4 singles, sophomore Kayden Anderson swept his opponent 8-0 at No. 5, and freshman Will Getter won 8-2 at No. 6 singles.

Anderson and Getter teamed for an 8-3 win at No. 3 doubles.

Glenwood is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Red Oak.

