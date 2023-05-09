Glenwood's doubles teams both advance to the District 1A championship match, where Kayden Anderson and Tyler Harger earned a 6-1, 6-0 win at Red Oak on Monday.

Anderson and Harger defeated teammates Ben Batten and Brody Taylor in the final, but both pairs of Rams are state-bound with the first-place and runner-up finishes.

Anderson and Harger were the districts' No. 1 seed, defeating Shenandoah's Lucas Sun and Drew Morelock, Red Oak's Braden Woods and Jonah Wemhoff and Clarke's Aydan Dinham and Nathaniel Rowe on the path to Waterloo.

Batten and Taylor defeated Carson Cooper and Lucas Rushing (Creston), Grant Barr and Drake Riddle (Clarinda) and Dylan Gray and Seth Zwickel (Shenandoah) to reach the final and qualify for state.