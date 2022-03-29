BOYS TENNIS: Glenwood sweeps doubles in win over SW Valley

Glenwood boys tennis earned a 7-2 win over Southwest Valley at home on Tuesday after sweeping the doubles matches.

The Rams dropped matches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles but responded to win the rest.

"Very happy to see our early practice efforts rewarded," Glenwood head coach Grant Stivers said. "We competed well in both singles and doubles against a skilled Southwest Valley team."

Junior Ben Batten earned an 8-4 win at No. 3 singles, sophomore Brody Taylor won 8-3 at No. 4 singles, sophomore Liam Hays defeated his opponent 8-4 at No. 5 singles, and sophomore Kayden Anderson pulled off the gentlemen's sweep with an 8-1 victory.

Junior Tyler Harger and senior Carter Kirsch bounced back from singles losses to win 8-5 at No. 1 doubles, Batten and Taylor won 8-6 at No. 2 doubles and Hays and Anderson earned an 8-1 victory at No. 3.

Glenwood is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday on the road at Thomas Jefferson.