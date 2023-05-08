Lewis Central junior Christian Jensen was district champion at Denison to punch his 1A state tournament ticket, while AL's Chris Wailes was runner-up to earn a state berth in 2A.

At Denison-Schleswig, Jensen won 6-2, 6-1 in the first round over LeMars junior Ian Penne. The Titans junior then battled through the first set against Bishop Heelan sophomore Ikey Scott, winning 6-4, 6-1.

In the semifinals, Jensen cruised 6-1, 6-2 past Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Nathan Meyers, and then defeated two-seeded Josh Steffen (senior, Storm Lake) 6-4, 6-2 to win the 1A district title.

Fellow Titan Bryson Jensen won his first round match 6-1, 6-4 but fell to Steffen by sweep in the quarterfinals.

Nolan Smith and Jaxson Lehnen both fell in the first round.

In doubles, Drew White and Broedy Johnson reached the semifinals but fell to Denison-Schlewsig.

In the District 2A tournament at Valley, Chris Wailes from Abraham Lincoln reached the championship match. The Lynx senior had a bye before cruising through the quarterfinals (6-1, 6-1) and semifinals (6-1, 6-3) before losing to Waukee's Quinn Monson in the finals (0-6, 0-6). Tyler Powers fell to Monson in the first round.

At Sioux City North, Thomas Jefferson junior Ryan Smith won 6-0, 6-2 and 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals. But Waukee Northwest's Kaden Taylor won with a 6-0 sweep to advance to the final.

The Yellow Jackets doubles team (Caleb Hunt/James Collins) won their first round match 6-2, 6-3, but lost 6-4, 6-0 to Sioux City East in the quarterfinals.