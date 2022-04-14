 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS TENNIS

BOYS TENNIS: LC edges out AL

Lewis Central

Lewis Central boys tennis defeated Abraham Lincoln 5-4 at home after winning three singles matches and two doubles matches.

L.C. junior Payton Fort picked up the 8-6 victory at No. 2 singles, Preston Kathol won 8-5 at No. 5 and junior Broedy Johnson won 8-1 at No. 3.

Fort and Kathol also won 9-7 at No. 2 doubles and junior Drew White and Johnson won 8-2 at No. 3.

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Chris Wailes won 8-4 at No. 1 singles, sophomore Blake Wiggins won 8-2 at No. 3 and junior Tyler Powers won 8-3 at No. 4.

Wailes and Wiggins won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles.

Lewis Central is now 3-0 on the season and Abraham Lincoln drops to 5-2.

L.C. will be in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at home against Harlan and A.L. plays next at 4:40 p.m. on Monday at Shenandoah.

