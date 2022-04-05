BOYS TENNIS: Lynx down St. Albert

Abraham Lincoln boys tennis earned its third victory of the season on Tuesday at St. Albert, defeating the Falcons 8-1.

The Lynx won all six singles matches and won two of three doubles matches.

Chris Wailes won 8-3 at No. 1 singles, Ty James earned an 8-3 victory at No. 2, Blake Higgins defeated his opponent 9-8, 7-4, Tyler Powers won 8-3 at No. 4, Luis Rodriguez earned an 8-2 victory at No. 5, and Atticus Walker swept his opponent 8-0 at No. 6.

Wailes and James teamed to win 8-5 at No. 1 doubles, and Powers and Walker earned a 9-7 win at No. 3.

St. Albert's lone win came when Cole Pekny and Williams Tallman teamed to win 8-6 at No. 2.

St. Albert is now 1-1 on the season.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Shenandoah, and St. Albert will play next at 4 p.m. on Monday at home against Audubon.