BOYS TENNIS

BOYS TENNIS: Lynx sweep Cyclones

Abraham Lincoln boys tennis swept Harlan, 9-0, on the road on Monday, including sweeping six of the nine matches, 8-0.

Sophomore Chris Wailes picked up an 8-0 win at No. 1 singles, junior Ty James won 8-0 at No. 2, sophomore Blake Higgins earned an 8-4 win at No. 3, junior Tyler Powers tallied an 8-0 win at No. 4, junior Luis Rodriguez won 8-0 at No. 5, and Atticus Walker earned an 8-1 win at No. 6.

Wailes and Higgins earned the 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles, Powers and Rodriguez won 8-2 at No. 2 and Walker, and Killian McMullen won 8-0 at No. 3.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the West Des Moines Valley Invite.

“Good night at tennis,” head coach Myron Wilder said. “Very windy, but a nice way to start the season. I think everybody felt good about their matches, looking forward to going to the Des Moines Valley invitational on Saturday.”

