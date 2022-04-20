BOYS TENNIS: Lynx sweep Jackets, Rams sweep Cyclones

Abraham Lincoln boys tennis swept Thomas Jefferson on the road on Tuesday.

Chris Wailes won 8-0 at No. 1 singles, Ty James won 8-1 at No. 2, Luis Rodriguez won 8-2 at No. 3, Blake Higgins swept 8-0 at No. 4, Tyler Powers won 8-0 at No. 5 and Killian McMullen won 8-0 at No. 6.

Wailes and james won 8-0 at No. 1 doubles, Rodriguez and McMullen won 8-2 at No. 2 and Powers and Higgins won 8-1 at No. 3.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Friday in a home tri against Sioux City Heelans and Sioux City East. T.J. is also in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Friday in a home tri against Heelan and East.

Glenwood sweeps Harlan

Glenwood boys tennis also won via sweep, defeating Harlan 9-0 on the road.

Tyler Harger won 8-3 at No. 1 singles, Carter Kirsch won 8-1 at No. 2, Ben Batten won 8-1 at No. 3, Kayden Anderson won 8-0 at No. 4, Will Getter won 8-0 at No. 5 and Trice Buchanan won 8-0 at No. 6.

Karger and Krisch teamed to win 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, Batten and Anderson won 8-2 at No. 2 and Getter and Buchanan won 8-1 at No. 3.

The Rams are in action next at 4:30 p.m. at home against Lewis Central.