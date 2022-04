Lewis Central boys tennis fell to Denison-Schleswig at home on Thursday, 7-2.

The Monarchs won four of the six singles matches and swept the doubles matches.

Drew White defeated Braden Curnyn 8-4 at No. 4 singles and Broedy Johnson defeated Gavin Hipnar 8-3 at No. 6 for the two Lewis Central wins.

The loss was the first of the season for Lewis Central who falls to 7-1.