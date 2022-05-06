BOYS TENNIS: Rams defeat Lynx

Glenwood boys tennis defeated Abraham Lincoln 6-3 on Thursday in Council Bluffs after sophomore Brody Taylor and freshman Will Getter went 2-0.

Taylor defeated sophomore Atticus Walker 8-1 at No. 5 singles and Getter defeated junior Killian McMullen 8-0 at No. 6. Taylor and Getter teamed to defeated Walker and McMullen 8-1 at No. 3 doubles.

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Chris Wailes also went undefeated. He bested junior Tyler Harger 8-1 at No. 1 singles and won 8-4 at No. 1 doubles alongside junior Luis Rodriguez against Harger and senior Carter Kirsch.

Kirsch defeated sophomore Blake Higgins 8-6 at No. 2 singles, junior Ben Batten defeated junior Tyler Power 8-5 and sophomore Kayden Anderson bested Rodriguez 8-2.

Higgins and Powers defeated Batten and Anderson 8-6 at No. 2 doubles.

Glenwood ends the regular season with a record of 13-7 and Abraham Lincoln ends the regular season with a record of 8-4.

Abraham Lincoln will be in action next at 8 a.m. on Monday at the Class 2A Ankeny Centennial District Meet against the host, Ankeny Centennial, Thomas Jefferson, Des Moines North, Lewis Central and Waukee.

Glenwood will be in action next at 8 a.m. on Monday at the Class 1A Red Oak District against the host, Red Oak, Ballard, Clarinda, Clarke/Murray, Creston, Shenandoah and Corning Southwest Valley.