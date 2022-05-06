 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS TENNIS

BOYS TENNIS: Rams defeat Lynx

  • 0
Glenwood Logo.jpg

Glenwood Rams

Glenwood boys tennis defeated Abraham Lincoln 6-3 on Thursday in Council Bluffs after sophomore Brody Taylor and freshman Will Getter went 2-0. 

Taylor defeated sophomore Atticus Walker 8-1 at No. 5 singles and Getter defeated junior Killian McMullen 8-0 at No. 6. Taylor and Getter teamed to defeated Walker and McMullen 8-1 at No. 3 doubles. 

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Chris Wailes also went undefeated. He bested junior Tyler Harger 8-1 at No. 1 singles and won 8-4 at No. 1 doubles alongside junior Luis Rodriguez against Harger and senior Carter Kirsch. 

Kirsch defeated sophomore Blake Higgins 8-6 at No. 2 singles, junior Ben Batten defeated junior Tyler Power 8-5 and sophomore Kayden Anderson bested Rodriguez 8-2. 

Higgins and Powers defeated Batten and Anderson 8-6 at No. 2 doubles. 

Glenwood ends the regular season with a record of 13-7 and Abraham Lincoln ends the regular season with a record of 8-4. 

People are also reading…

Abraham Lincoln will be in action next at 8 a.m. on Monday at the Class 2A Ankeny Centennial District Meet against the host, Ankeny Centennial, Thomas Jefferson, Des Moines North, Lewis Central and Waukee. 

Glenwood will be in action next at 8 a.m. on Monday at the Class 1A Red Oak District against the host, Red Oak, Ballard, Clarinda, Clarke/Murray, Creston, Shenandoah and Corning Southwest Valley.  

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert