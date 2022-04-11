BOYS TENNIS: Rams sweep Yellow Jackets

Thomas Jefferson boys tennis struggled on Monday in a road dual at Glenwood, falling 9-0.

Glenwood junior Tyler Harger earned an 8-4 win at No. 1 single, senior Carter Kirsch won 8-0 at No. 2, junior Ben Batten swept his opponent 8-0 at No. 3, sophomore Brody Taylor won 8-0 at No. 4, sophomore Kayden Anderson earned an 8-0 win at No. 5 and sophomore Liam Hays won 8-0 at No. 6.

Harger and Kirsch won 8-2 at No. 1, Batten and Taylor won 8-1 at No. 2 and Anderson and Hays wrapped up the sweep with an 8-0 victory at No. 3.

Glenwood is now 3-1 on the season and will be in action at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Atlantic. Thomas Jefferson drops to 1-3 with the loss and will play next at 4 p.m. on April 19 at home against Abraham Lincoln.