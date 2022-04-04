BOYS TENNIS: St. Albert wins city battle at TJ

St. Albert boys tennis picked up a city win on Monday, defeating Thomas Jefferson 8-1.

The Falcons swept the three doubles matches and earned victories in the top five singles matches. Thomas Jefferson earned a win at No. 6 singles.

"It was a great showing," St. Albert co-head coach Cory Lear said. "That was our guys first meet with me. ... It's always good to get the city meets out of the way and beat those city teams. It's always good to start off on a good note."

St. Albert senior Carter White and junior Daniel McGrath earned an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles, sophomore Cole Pekny and junior William Tallman won 8-1 at No. 2 doubles and senior Reese Pekny and junior Nolan Smith won 8-4 at No. 3 doubles.

White earned an 8-1 win at No. 1 singles, McGrath won 8-1 at No. 2 singles, Cole Pekny swept his opponent 8-0 at No. 3 singles, Tallman won 8-2 at No.4 singles and Reese Pekny won 8-4 at No. 5 singles.

"Our one-two-three punch, Carter White, Daniel McGrath and Cole Pekny, those are our solid one-two-three punch to get us going for the year," Lear said.

Thomas Jefferson's Caleb Hunt won 8-5 at No. 6 singles.

"I thought they played better last Monday at Lewis Central than they did today," T.J. head coach Dave Kaeding said. "Caleb Hunt won at No. 6 so that was awesome. Gavin Belt played really well at No. 5. He didn't win, but he played probably his best tennis of his short career. Those were positives."

St. Albert is in action next at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Abraham Lincoln, and Thomas Jefferson plays next at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at a quad at Sioux City North.