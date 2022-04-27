 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS TENNIS

BOYS TENNIS: Tennis postseason assignments announced

The IHSAA announced the district meet assignments on Wednesday, giving local boys tennis teams a preview of who they'll face in the postseason. 

All district singles and doubles meets are set to begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 9.

Qualifiers will advance to the singles and doubles state tournament and if applicable, the team district and substate tournaments. The singles and doubles state tournament is currently scheduled for May 24-25.

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central will all be at Ankeny Centennial where they'll battle Ankeny Centennial, Des Moines North and Waukee. 

St. Albert will be in the Denison-Schleswig district against Atlantic, Audubon, Sioux City Heelan, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, Carroll Kuemper and Saydel. 

Glenwood will compete at the Red Oak district against Ballard, Clarinda, Clark/Murray, Creston, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Southwest Valley. 

