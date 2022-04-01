BOYS TENNIS: Titans beat Cardinals

Lewis Central boys tennis used a strong showing from the bottom half of its lineup against Clarinda on the road on Friday to pull out a 5-4 win.

Clarinda won No. 1 through No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles, but Lewis Central won No. 4 through No. 6 singles and the last two doubles matches.

Drew White pulled off a 9-7 win at No. 4 singles, Preston Kathol earned an 8-3 win at No. 5 and Broedy Johnson won 8-1 at No. 6.

White teamed with Colby Souther to earn an 8-4 win at No. 3 doubles and Kathol and Johnson won 8-1 at No. 3 doubles.

Lewis Central is in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday at home against Carroll Kuemper.