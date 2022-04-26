 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS TENNIS WRAP

BOYS TENNIS: Titans defeat Rams, Jackets swarm Audubon, Falcons fall

  • Updated
Lewis Central boys tennis won five out of six singles matches and two out of three doubles matches to defeat Glenwood 7-2 on the road on Monday. 

Glenwood's lone singles win came from sophomore Kayden Anderson, who defeated junior Drew White 8-6 at No. 4 singles. 

Lewis Central sophomore Christian Jensen defeated junior Tyler Harger 8-1 at No. 1 singles, junior Payton Fort swept senior Carter Kirsch 8-0 at No. 2, junior Colby Souther won 8-4 over junior Ben Batten at No. 3, senior Preston Kathol defeated sophomore Liam Hays 8-2 at No. 5 and junior Broedy Johnson won 8-2 over freshman Will Getter at No. 6. 

Harger and Kirsch defeated Jensen and Souther 9-7 at No. 1 doubles for the other Rams' win. 

Fort and Kathol defeated Batten and Anderson 8-2 at No. 2 doubles and White and Johnson won 8-5 over Hays and Getter at No. 3. 

Yellow Jackets swarm Audubon 

Thomas Jefferson defeated Audubon 7-2 at home on Monday after winning four of six singles matches and all three doubles matches. 

T.J. sophomore Ryan Smith defeated Eli Desit 8-2 at No. 1 singles, junior Jace Mundt defeated Connor Christensen 8-4 at No. 2, sophomore Derek Runions won 8-2 over Jack Stanerson at No. 3 and sophomore James Collins defeated Isaac Jackson 8-4 at No. 5.

Smith and Mundt defeated Deist and Christensen 8-4 at No. 1 doubles, Collins and freshman Antonio Rasado defeated Sawyer McClain and Jackson via forfeit at No. 2 and Runions and Gavin Belt defeated Stanerson and Aidan Griffith at No. 3, 8-4.  

Denison-Schleswig sweeps St. Albert 

St. Albert boys tennis fell to Denison-Schleswig 9-0 on the road on Monday. The Falcons struggled to compete with the Monarchs with two of the matches finishing in a sweep and seven of the matches ending in a score of 10-1. 

Senior Carter White put up the best fight, falling to Colin Reis 10-8 at No. 1 singles. White and Daniel McGrath fell 10-4 to Reis and Harrison Dahm at No. 1 doubles. 

